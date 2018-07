Two men have appeared in court after 1.6 tons of cocaine was seized from a boat in the English Channel. The National Crime Agency's regional head of investigations Andy Quinn said that this was one of the biggest ever seizures of a class A drug "with a potential street value likely to be in the hundreds of millions".

Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, faced Bristol Magistrates' Court where they were each accused of a drug importation offence.

The Netherlands-registered SY Marcia was intercepted off the coast of south-west Cornwall on Wednesday and escorted to Newlyn.