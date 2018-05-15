-
Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border, marking the deadliest day of violence on May 14 since a devastating 2014 cross-border war. (Tsafrir Abayov, AP)
The clashes cast a dark shadow over Israel's festive inauguration of the new US Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (Jack Guez, AFP)
Palestinians followed through with their vow to protest massively along the Gaza border with tens of thousands demonstrating. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during the protest action along the Israeli-Gaza border. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
Since weekly border marches began in late March, 79 Palestinian protesters have been killed and more than 2 300 wounded by Israeli army fire. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
The Hamas-led protest in Gaza was meant to be the biggest yet in a weekslong campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)
May 14 marked the biggest showdown in years between Israel's military and Gaza's Hamas rulers along the volatile border. (Mohammed Abed, AFP)
Israeli forces fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the crowds, and the sound of heavy gunfire could be heard. (Thomas Coex, AFP)
Palestinian women react to teargas fired by Israeli troops. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
A disabled Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops on the Gaza border. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
Hundreds of protesters are injured and carried to safety during the ongoing clashes between the Israeli forces and the Palestinians. (Thomas Coex, AFP)
Palestinians are taking cover from shots. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)
The faith of the Palestinians remain strong as they pray amid the violence along the Israeli-Gaza border. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)
In a show of anger fuelled by the US Embassy move, protesters set tyres on fire. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
Palestinian protesters hurl firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
A Palestinian boy holding his national flag looks at clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)
The burning tyres send plumes black of smoke into the air . (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they burn tyres and hurl firebombs and stones at Israeli troops. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
"We will never give up on our land," say Palestinian protesters. (Khalil Hamra, AP)
