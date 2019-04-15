 

WATCH: Firefighters might not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral

2019-04-15 21:30

AP, AFP and Aljazeera

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

French Interior Ministry official says Firefighters might not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral.

There is a fire at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral where part of the spire collapsed.

The mammoth fire that destroyed the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral has spread to one of the church's landmark rectangular towers.

"It's not certain we'll be able to halt the spread toward the northern bell tower. If that collapses, you can imagine the extent of the damage," General Jean-Claude Gallet said, adding that 400 firefighters were battling the blaze.

The Vatican said: "The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world."

France's civil security agency says "all means" except for water-dropping aircraft were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The defense agency said those were unsuitable for fires like the one at Notre Dame because dumping water on the building could cause the whole structure to collapse.

Paris police say fighters are inside the cathedral working to put the flames out while others work from the exterior. Red smoke is pouring out of the cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron is treating the fire gutting Notre Dame Cathedral as a national emergency.

The Vatican is praying for firefighters "and those who are doing everything possible to confront this dramatic situation" on Monday.

It also expressed "our closeness to French Catholics and the population of Paris, and we assure our prayers for firefighters

The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8m) renovation project.

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church's spire.

A church spokesperson says the entire wooden interior of the 12th century landmark is burning and likely to be destroyed.

Notre Dame spokesperson Andre Finot told French media: "Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame."

A massive fire engulfed the roof of the cathedral in the heart of the French capital on Monday afternoon as Parisians watched in horror.

"This is really sad - the saddest thing I've ever stood and watched in my life," said British tourist Sam Ogden, a 50-year-old onlooker, who had come to visit the cathedral with her family.

Gasps and cries of "Oh my god" erupted around an hour after the fire first broke out when the top portion of the church's spire came crashing down.

"It looked tiny to begin with, then within an hour it all came down," Ogden added.

France 2 television reported that police were treating the incident as an accident.

According to AFP news agency, the fire was noticed at about 6:50pm local time (14:50 GMT).

The French capital's police department said no deaths have been reported from Monday's fire. The police department didn't say anything about injuries.


French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says firefighters are trying to contain the "terrible fire".

Hidalgo urged residents of the French capital to stay away from the security perimeter around the Gothic-style church. The mayor says city officials are in touch with Roman Catholic diocese in Paris.

Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired on later Monday on French TV.

Macron was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.

He is now at scene of the fire, and  will be heading into meetings with Paris police.

Notre Dame is distinguished for its size, antiquity and architectural interest.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo's classic novel the Hunchback of Notre Dame, attracts millions of tourists every year.

Located on the Ile de la Cite in the center of Paris, the Gothic cathedral is among the most famous from the Middle Ages and was built on the ruins of two earlier churches.



Read more on:    france
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

2019-04-15 21:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One person wins R416 000 2019-04-15 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 