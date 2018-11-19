 

Senators sue Trump over appointment of justice chief Whitaker

2018-11-19 22:24

Three Democratic senators sued on Monday to challenge President Donald Trump's appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

Amid concerns Whitaker was chosen to protect Trump from the Russia collusion investigation of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, the senators said the president violated the constitution by naming him to lead the Department of Justice without first seeking Senate confirmation.

"The US Senate has not consented to Mr Whitaker serving in any office within the federal government, let alone the highest office of the DOJ," they told the federal court in Washington.

"The constitutional requirement that principal federal officers be appointed only with the Senate's 'advice and consent'... was adopted by our nation's founders as an important check on the power of the president," they said.

One of the three senators, Sheldon Whitehouse, accused Trump of installing his "lackey" to undermine the Mueller probe.

Whitaker replaced Jeff Sessions

Trump named the former prosecutor and television commentator to be acting attorney general on November 7 after forcing attorney general Jeff Sessions to resign.

Many critics believe Whitaker was chosen to insulate Trump as Mueller's investigation gets nearer to the White House. Last year he repeatedly attacked the investigation as too broad and legally questionable, and called to defund it.

Sessions had recused himself from overseeing the Russia probe, handing the responsibility to Deputy Attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

Normally Rosenstein, who has gone through Senate confirmation, would have been made acting attorney general until a new nominee could be vetted.

But now Rosenstein has had to step aside from overseeing Mueller, leaving that power to Whitaker.

The White House and the Justice Department both argue that the appointment was legal.

In a statement on Monday, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said it was based on "centuries of practice and precedent" and "comports with... actions of US presidents, both Republican and Democrat".

In an interview with Fox New on Sunday, Trump defended Whitaker, but avoided addressing his comments on the Mueller investigation.

"He's a very smart person. A very respected person. He's going to do what's right," the president said.

Third lawsuit against Whitaker

It was the third lawsuit challenging Whitaker's appointment in one week.

On Friday lawyers petitioning the Supreme Court to review their client's lawsuit against the Justice Department - a case originally known as Michaels v. Sessions - asked the high court to rule on whether Whitaker can legally stand for the department in the case.

They said that his questionable appointment could destabilise any federal court case in the country, and said Rosenstein instead should represent the department.

"This is the extraordinary case in which the identity of the successor is both contested and has important implications for the administration of justice nationally," they wrote.

"Because Whitaker's appointment does not satisfy the Appointments Clause, it is unlawful, and he cannot serve as Acting Attorney General," they said.

Three days earlier, the state of Maryland asked a federal judge to block Whitaker from acting on behalf of the department in an ongoing court case on health care policy, likewise arguing that he had not been Senate-approved.

"President Trump's brazen attempt to flout the law and constitution in bypassing Deputy US Attorney General Rosenstein in favor of a partisan and unqualified staffer cannot stand," Maryland state Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Volcanic eruption: 4000 forced to flee as red-hot rock, ash gush into the sky, cascades down

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Pravin Gordhan appears before #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 