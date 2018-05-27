Seoul: North Korea committed to US summit, denuclearisation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un had committed in the rivals' surprise meeting to
sitting down with US President Donald Trump and to a "complete denuclearisation
of the Korean Peninsula".
The Korean leaders' second summit in a month on Saturday saw
bear hugs and broad smiles, but their quickly arranged meeting appears to
highlight a sense of urgency on both sides of the world's most heavily armed
border.
At the White House, Trump said negotiations over a potential
June 12 summit with Kim that he had earlier cancelled are "going along
very well". Trump told reporters that they are still considering Singapore
as the venue for their talks. He said there is a "lot of good will"
and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula would be "a great thing".
The Koreas' talks, which Moon said Kim requested, capped a
whirlwind 24 hours of diplomatic back-and-forth. It allowed Moon to push for a
US-North Korean summit that he sees as the best way to ease animosity that had
some fearing a war last year. Kim may see the sit-down with Trump as necessary
to easing pressure from crushing sanctions and to winning security assurances
in a region surrounded by enemies.
Moon told reporters on Sunday that Kim "again made
clear his commitment to a complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula",
and told the South Korean leader that he's willing to cooperate to end
confrontation and work toward peace for the sake of the successful North
Korea-US summit. Moon said he told Kim that Trump has a "firm
resolve" to end hostile relations with North Korea and initiate economic
cooperation if Kim implements "complete denuclearisation."
"What Kim is unclear about is that he has concerns
about whether his country can surely trust the United States over its promise
to end hostile relations (with North Korea) and provide a security guarantee if
they do denuclearisation," Moon said. "During the South Korea-US
summit, President Trump said the US is willing to clearly put an end to hostile
relations (between the US and North Korea) and help (the North) achieve
economic prosperity if North Korea conducts denuclearisation."
Moon said North Korea and the United States will soon start
working-level talks to prepare for the Kim-Trump summit. He said he expects the
talks to go smoothly because Pyongyang and Washington both know what they want
from each other.
Kim, in a telling line from a dispatch issued by the North's
state-run news service earlier on Sunday, "expressed his fixed will on the
historic (North Korea)-US summit talks." During Saturday's inter-Korean
summit, the Korean leaders agreed to "positively cooperate with each other
as ever to improve (North Korea)-US relations and establish (a) mechanism for
permanent and durable peace".
They agreed to have their top officials meet again on June
1. Moon said military generals and Red Cross officials from the Koreas will
also meet separately to discuss how to ease military tensions and resume
reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Relief over revived talks
Saturday's Korean summit came hours after South Korea
expressed relief over revived talks for a Trump-Kim meeting.
Despite repeated references to "denuclearisation of the
Korean Peninsula" by the North, it remains unclear whether Kim will ever
agree to fully abandon his nuclear arsenal. The North has previously used the
term to demand the United States pull out its 28 500 troops in South Korea and
withdraw its so-called "nuclear umbrella" security commitment to
South Korea and Japan. The North hasn't openly repeated those same demands
after Kim's sudden outreach to Seoul and Washington.
Moon has insisted Kim can be persuaded to abandon his
nuclear facilities, materials and bombs in a verifiable and irreversible way in
exchange for credible security and economic guarantees. Moon said on Sunday
that the North's disarmament could be still be a difficult process even if
Pyongyang, Washington and Seoul don't differ over what "complete
denuclearisation" of the peninsula means.
Moon, who brokered the summit between Washington and
Pyongyang, likely used Saturday's meeting to confirm Kim's willingness to enter
nuclear negotiations with Trump and clarify what steps Kim has in mind in the
process of denuclearisation, said Hong Min, a senior analyst at Seoul's Korea
Institute for National Unification.
"While Washington and Pyongyang have expressed their
hopes for a summit through published statements, Moon has to step up as the
mediator because the surest way to set the meeting in stone would be an
official confirmation of intent between heads of states," Hong said.
One-shot deal
Some US officials have talked about a comprehensive one-shot
deal in which North Korea fully eliminates its nukes first and receives rewards
later. But Kim, through two summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March
and May, has called for a phased and synchronised process in which every action
he takes is met with a reciprocal reward from the United States.
Before he cancelled the summit, Trump this past week did not
rule out an incremental approach that would provide incentives along the way to
the North.
Following an unusually provocative 2017 in which his
engineers tested a purported thermonuclear warhead and three long-range
missiles theoretically capable of striking mainland US cities, Kim has engaged
in a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent months. In addition to his summits
with Moon and Xi, Kim also has had two meetings with US Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo.
Photos released by South Korea's presidential office showed
Moon arriving at the North Korean side of the Panmunjom truce village and
shaking hands with Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, before sitting down with Kim for
their summit.
Moon was accompanied by his spy chief, Suh Hoon, while Kim
was joined by Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now
Kim's top official on inter-Korean relations. The two leaders embraced as Moon
departed.
At their first meeting on April 27, Kim and Moon first
announced "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" and
permanent peace, which Seoul has tried to sell as a meaningful breakthrough to
set up the summit with Trump.
Hotline
Ahead of that summit, the Koreas established their
first-ever leaders' hotline to enable Moon and Kim to engage in direct
communication and defuse crises. But Moon said on Sunday he and Kim decided to
meet again, rather than have a telephone conversation, as their aides suggested
"candid" face-to-face talks between the leaders.
Relations between the two Koreas had chilled in recent
weeks, with North Korea cancelling a high-level meeting with Seoul over South
Korea's participation in regular military exercises with the United States and
insisting that it will not return to talks unless its grievances are resolved.
South Korea was caught off guard by Trump's abrupt
cancellation of his summit with Kim, with the US president citing hostility in
recent North Korean comments. Moon said Trump's decision left him
"perplexed" and was "very regrettable". He urged Washington
and Pyongyang to resolve their differences through "more direct and closer
dialogue between their leaders".
Saturday's summit marks the fourth meeting between the
leaders of the two Koreas since they were divided at the end of the World War
II in 1945.