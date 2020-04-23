 

'Serious side effects' from Trump-backed virus drugs: EU agency

2020-04-23 18:34
Donald Trump (AFP)

Donald Trump (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday added its voice to growing concern about an anti-malarial drug widely touted as a potential cure for the Covid-19 disease, warning about fatal side effects.

Beneficial effects of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which count US President Donald Trump as a major backer, have "not yet been demonstrated," the Amsterdam-based EMA said.

"Recent studies have reported serious, in some cases fatal, heart rhythm problems with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, particularly when taken at high doses or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin," the EMA said in a statement.

They could also cause liver and kidney problems, nerve cell damage that can lead to seizures, and low blood sugar, it said.

The agency added that the data from clinical trials of the drugs was "still very limited and inconclusive, and the beneficial effects of these medicines in Covid-19 have not been demonstrated."

On Tuesday the results of the largest study yet, funded by the US government, showed no benefit against the disease over standard care - instead showing use of hydroxychloroquine was associated with more deaths.

Since mid-March Trump, backed by the conservative Fox News channel, has advocated for the use of chloroquine to treat Covid-19 infections, with scant evidence from studies of its safety or effectiveness.

Despite his own science advisors suggesting more study is needed, Trump repeatedly pushed for the drugs' use, claiming the treatment could be a "gift from God" to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Calls for the use of chloroquine have also been growing in France following a controversial proposal by Marseille-based medical professor Didier Raoult that chloroquine can beat the coronavirus which has now killed more than 183,707 people, according to an AFP tally.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tajikistan advises against Ramadaan fasting despite absence of coronavirus cases

2020-04-23 18:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win R139K jackpot each 2020-04-22 21:52 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 