Jeff Sessions forced out as attorney general by Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out on Wednesday as the
country's chief law enforcement officer after enduring more than a year
of blistering and personal attacks from President Donald Trump over his
recusal from the Russia investigation.
Sessions told the president in a one-page letter that he was submitting his resignation "at your request".
Trump
announced in a tweet that he was naming Sessions' chief of staff
Matthew Whitaker, a former United States attorney from Iowa, as acting
attorney general.
The resignation was the culmination of a toxic
relationship that frayed just weeks into the attorney general's
tumultuous tenure, when he stepped aside from the investigation into
potential coordination between the president's Republican campaign and
Russia.
Trump blamed the decision for opening the door to the
appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the Russia
investigation and began examining whether Trump's hectoring of Sessions
was part of a broader effort to obstruct justice and stymie the probe.
The
implications for Mueller's investigation were not immediately clear.
The Justice Department did not announce a departure for Deputy Attorney
General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller more than a year and a
half ago and has closely overseen his work since then.
The
relentless attacks on Sessions came even though the Alabama Republican
was the first US senator to endorse Trump and despite the fact that
his crime-fighting agenda and priorities — particularly his hawkish
immigration enforcement policies — largely mirrored the president's.
But
the relationship was irreparably damaged in March 2017 when Sessions,
acknowledging previously undisclosed meetings with the Russian
ambassador and citing his work as a campaign aide, recused himself from
the Russia investigation.
The decision infuriated Trump, who
repeatedly lamented that he would have never selected Sessions if he had
known the attorney general would recuse. The recusal left the
investigation in the hands of Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as
special counsel two months later after Trump fired then-FBI Director
James Comey.
The rift lingered for the duration of Sessions'
tenure, and the attorney general, despite praising the president's
agenda and hewing to his priorities, never managed to return to Trump's
good graces.
The deteriorating relationship became a soap opera
stalemate for the administration. Trump belittled Sessions but, perhaps
following the advice of aides, held off on firing him. The attorney
general, for his part, proved determined to remain in the position until
dismissed. A logjam broke when Republican senators who had publicly
backed Sessions began signaling a willingness to consider a new attorney
general.
In attacks delivered on Twitter, in person and in
interviews, Trump called Sessions weak and beleaguered, complained that
he wasn't more aggressively pursuing allegations of corruption against
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and called it "disgraceful" that
Sessions wasn't more serious in scrutinizing the origins of the Russia
investigation for possible law enforcement bias — even though the
attorney general did ask the Justice Department's inspector general to
look into those claims.
The broadsides escalated in recent months,
with Trump telling a television interviewer that Sessions "had never
had control" of the Justice Department and snidely accusing him on
Twitter of not protecting Republican interests by allowing two GOP
congressmen to be indicted before the election.
Sessions endured
most of the name-calling in silence, though he did issue two public
statements defending the department, including one in which he said he
would serve "with integrity and honor" for as long as he was in the job.
The
recusal from the Russia investigation allowed him to pursue the
conservative issues he had long championed as a senator, often in
isolation among fellow Republicans.
He found satisfaction in being
able to reverse Obama-era policies that he and other conservatives say
flouted the will of Congress, including by encouraging prosecutors to
pursue the most serious charges they could and by promoting more
aggressive enforcement of federal marijuana law. He also announced media
leak crackdowns, tougher policies against opioids and his Justice
Department defended a since-abandoned administration policy that
resulted in parents being separated from their children at the border.
His
agenda unsettled liberals who said that Sessions' focus on tough
prosecutions marked a return to failed drug war tactics that unduly hurt
minorities and the poor, and that his rollbacks of protections for gay
and transgender people amount to discrimination.
Some Democrats also considered Sessions too eager to do Trump's bidding and overly receptive to his grievances.
Sessions,
for instance, directed senior prosecutors to examine potential
corruption in a uranium field transaction that some Republicans have
said may have implicated Clinton in wrongdoing and benefited donors of
the Clinton Foundation. He also fired one of the president's primary
antagonists, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, just before he
was to have retired — a move Trump hailed as a "great day for
democracy."
Despite it all, Sessions never found himself back in favor with the president.
Their
relationship wasn't always fractured. Sessions was a close campaign
aide, attending national security meetings and introducing him at
rallies in a red "Make America Great Again" hat.
But the problems
started after he told senators during his confirmation hearing that he
had never met with Russians during the campaign. The Justice Department,
responding to a Washington Post report, soon acknowledged that Sessions
had actually had two encounters during the campaign with the
then-Russian ambassador. He recused himself the next day, saying it
would be inappropriate to oversee an investigation into a campaign he
was part of.
The announcement set off a frenzy inside the White
House, with Trump directing his White House counsel to call Sessions
beforehand and urge him not to step aside. Sessions rejected the
entreaty. Mueller's team, which has interviewed Sessions, has been
investigating the president's attacks on him and his demands to have a
loyalist in charge of the Russia investigation.
Sessions had been
protected for much of his tenure by the support of Senate Republicans,
including Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who had said he
would not schedule a confirmation hearing for another attorney general
if Trump fired him.
But that support began to fade, with Grassley suggesting over the summer that he might have time for a hearing after all.
And
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, another Judiciary Committee member who
once said there'd be "holy hell to pay" if Trump fired Sessions, called
the relationship "dysfunctional" and said he thought the president had
the right after the midterm to select a new attorney general.