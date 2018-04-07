Driver of vehicle that drove into German crowd shot himself, police say

The driver of a vehicle that killed several people when it ploughed into a crowd in the German city of Munster on Saturday has shot and killed himself, police told AFP.

Police confirmed three people have died and twenty were injured, but did not immediately say what happened.



"There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene," the regional police service said on Twitter.

Police also urged people to avoid "speculation" about the incident.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.