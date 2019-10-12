 

Several hurt in US church shooting

2019-10-12 21:45
File, Gallo Images

File, Gallo Images (Getty/Gallo Images)

A gunman opened fire on Saturday at a church holding a funeral in a small town in New Hampshire, injuring several people before being taken into custody, police said.

A police official in the northeast state told AFP she did not know how many people were hurt or the motive for the shooting.

The attack happened at New England Pentecostal Church, a squat white building in the town of 15 000 in the far south of the largely rural state.

The police official said she also did know how the shooter was taken into custody.

