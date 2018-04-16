 

Shark attack suspends elite surfing competition in Australia

2018-04-16 13:04
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man suffered leg injuries on Monday after he was attacked by a shark off Australia's southwestern coast, forcing authorities to shut down a nearby international surfing competition.

The surfer was knocked off his board before being thrashed around, a witness said.

"(I) saw the guy who had been attacked get separated from the board and then start to paddle for an inside wave, which he managed to body surf all the way in," witness Peter Jovic told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"They got him to shore and started working on him to stem the bleeding."

St John Ambulance Western Australia said the injured surfer, aged in his 30s, was "conscious and breathing and being treated for leg injuries". He was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

READ: At least 8 000 great white sharks off Australia coast: Researchers

The attack occurred shortly before 08:00 local time at Cobblestones beach, near where the world's top surfers were competing on the sixth day of the Margaret River Pro event, which is part of the World Surf League Championship Tour.

Organisers confirmed the incident off the coast of Gracetown – 260km south of Western Australia's capital Perth - which prompted an one-hour suspension in the competition.

"The safety of our surfers & staff is a top priority. We have mitigation protocols in place and will be enhancing those when competition resumes," the WSL's organisers tweeted.

The surfer was not believed to have been part of the WSL tour, a St John Ambulance spokesperson told AFP.

Surfing resumed about 10:40, with officials deploying drones to monitor the area alongside water-skiers.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    australia  |  marine life  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump

2018-04-16 11:21

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 