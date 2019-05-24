 

She spied on her neighbour – but got her head stuck in a gate

2019-05-24 14:34

Magazine Features

Nosy neighbour's head stuck in gate. (PHOTO: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Nosy neighbour's head stuck in gate. (PHOTO: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It’s a good idea to keep your nose out of others’ business or else, as this woman proved, your head will pay the price.

A Colombian woman who listened in on her neighbours to hear if they were home got her head trapped in their side gate for five hours.

The unknown woman, from La Virginia, a municipality in western Colombia, poked her head through the gate to listen in on her female neighbour. However, her head got stuck and she was forced to wait five painful hours before emergency services arrived and freed her.

In the photos shared on social media, the woman is seen with her head stuck between the bars of the gated entrance while the neighbour and other helpers look on.

A cop and firefighter appear to be helping her as onlookers smile at her misfortune.

Social media users were quick to slam the woman for being nosy.

“Her ears got stuck in the gate. Good! Nosy old lady,” one wrote.

While another added: “That is what you get for being a gossip. It would be great if it happened to everyone who goes out of their way to know about other people’s lives.”

Nosy neighbour's head stuck in gate. (PHOTO: CEN/M

Sources: Magazine Features

PICTURES: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Billions of Facebook accounts were 'fake'

2019-05-24 15:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 