She spied on her neighbour – but got her head stuck in a gate

It’s a good idea to keep your nose out of others’ business or else, as this woman proved, your head will pay the price.

A Colombian woman who listened in on her neighbours to hear if they were home got her head trapped in their side gate for five hours.

The unknown woman, from La Virginia, a municipality in western Colombia, poked her head through the gate to listen in on her female neighbour. However, her head got stuck and she was forced to wait five painful hours before emergency services arrived and freed her.

In the photos shared on social media, the woman is seen with her head stuck between the bars of the gated entrance while the neighbour and other helpers look on.

A cop and firefighter appear to be helping her as onlookers smile at her misfortune.

Social media users were quick to slam the woman for being nosy.

“Her ears got stuck in the gate. Good! Nosy old lady,” one wrote.

While another added: “That is what you get for being a gossip. It would be great if it happened to everyone who goes out of their way to know about other people’s lives.”

Sources: Magazine Features

PICTURES: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA