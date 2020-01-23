Shutdown over China virus | 'Lawless' president must be removed, charges Schiff: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

China cut off all urban transport networks into and out of Wuhan on Wednesday as global alarm mounts over the coronavirus - a new flu-like virus spreading in and beyond China.

Adam Schiff: A president 'this lawless' must be removed

Democratic House impeachment managers argued Wednesday that President Donald Trump abused his presidential powers and should be removed from office. Lead manager Representative Adam Schiff asks, should the American people "just get over it?"

Humanitarian groups need to adapt to climate change, says international Red Cross president

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross spoke to Euronews at Davos on adapting to climate change.

Vending machine dispenses heroin substitute for at-risk drug users

MySafe is a vending machine that dispenses a heroin substitute called hydromorphone to patients whose biometrics have been programmed into it as part of a unique Vancouver programme aimed at preventing overdoses.

RAW: Sydney teacher arrives at Sydney court on fresh child porn charges

Former Knox Grammar director of aquatic sports Nick Warby, 30, arrives at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on new charges of possessing child abuse material.

