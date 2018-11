Three siblings found the mummified remains of a brother they never knew existed inside a small box at their late mother’s home in North Yorkshire, England.

The two sisters and their brother made the discovery while clearing out the house on 3 February and immediately took the box, containing the body wrapped in clothes as well as letters, to the nearest police station, where an investigation was opened, Metro reports.

On Wednesday, 21 November, during an inquest at Solberge Hall, North Yorkshire, the child was identified as belonging to the three’s parents, Carol Thompson, and her former husband, Melvin Thompson, ITV News reports.

The preserved body appeared to be a full-term baby, the inquest heard.

Approached for comment, Melvin Thompson said he’d never before seen the box which the siblings discovered in a concealed cupboard under a staircase. He said he "couldn’t account for a pregnancy".

Investigating officer Matthew Wilkinson of North Yorkshire police said: "We discovered within the 18 inch (46 cm) box what appeared to be human, mummified infant remains wrapped in clothing.

"No one had any knowledge of a brother or the existence of another child to either parent," he added.

Forensic tests indicated the clothes dated back to the late 1950s or early 1960s, with the letters being from 1968, Daily Mail reports.

It’s still unclear what had happened to the infant.

Assistant coroner John Broadbridge said it couldn’t be determined whether the baby died before or after being mummified, but no injuries were found on the remains.

"In my 25 years of working as a coroner, this is the most distressing case I’ve come across," he said.

"The little boy, we don’t know, despite everyone’s efforts," he added.

