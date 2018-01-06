Sick baby's life in danger after hospital abduction

Toulouse - A father has kidnapped his two-month-old boy from a hospital in France where he was undergoing emergency treatment, prosecutors say, warning that the infant's life is in danger.

Baby Tizio, who was being fed with gastric and intravenous tubes, was snatched from a children's hospital in the southern city of Toulouse, triggering an abduction alert.

"His life is at risk if he does not receive medical care immediately," Toulouse prosecutors said in a statement.

The 33-year-old unemployed father was separated from the boy's mother but they appeared to have been on cordial terms and he visited the baby in hospital every day.

A source close to the case said Tizio's kidnapping was "incomprehensible".

The "abduction alert" in France was inspired by the the Amber Alert child abduction system set up in the United States in 1996 after the kidnap and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Texas.



The French system has been used more than 20 times since it was established in 2006 and all the children were found safe and sound, all but two of them very quickly.