 

Sick baby's life in danger after hospital abduction

2018-01-06 18:41
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Toulouse - A father has kidnapped his two-month-old boy from a hospital in France where he was undergoing emergency treatment, prosecutors say, warning that the infant's life is in danger.

Baby Tizio, who was being fed with gastric and intravenous tubes, was snatched from a children's hospital in the southern city of Toulouse, triggering an abduction alert.

"His life is at risk if he does not receive medical care immediately," Toulouse prosecutors said in a statement.

The 33-year-old unemployed father was separated from the boy's mother but they appeared to have been on cordial terms and he visited the baby in hospital every day.

A source close to the case said Tizio's kidnapping was "incomprehensible".

The "abduction alert" in France was inspired by the the Amber Alert child abduction system set up in the United States in 1996 after the kidnap and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Texas.

The French system has been used more than 20 times since it was established in 2006 and all the children were found safe and sound, all but two of them very quickly.

Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest

2018-01-06 16:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 10:38 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 01:34 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 