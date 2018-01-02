Sick woman marries in hospital hours before dying

Hartford - A Connecticut woman fighting breast cancer got married at a hospital 18 hours before she died.

Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said "I do" on December 22 at St Francis Hospital and Medical Centre in Hartford. The 31-year-old died the next day.

The East Windsor couple fell in love after meeting at a swing dancing class in 2015.

He told news organisations that on the day he planned to propose to her on December 23, 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. He went through with the proposal.

They originally planned to marry December 30, 2017, but doctors urged them to do it sooner. Their planned wedding day ended up being the date of her funeral.