Singing dad dies on stage at daughter's wedding bash

A doting dad dropped dead on stage at a family get-together the night before his daughter's wedding – and nobody told her until the day after her nuptials.

The tragic incident occurred when police offer P Vishnuprasad from Neendakara in India, had taken to the stage at family gathering to sing a traditional song a day before his daughter's wedding.

In a video taken by family members, the 55-year-old can be seen singing with a live band when he suddenly collapses.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, according to reports.

A coroner's report revealed that he suffered cardiac arrest.

His family members decided not to tell his daughter, Archa, about his death until after her wedding. They reportedly told the bride-to-be that he'd been taken to hospital but was recovering.

She tied the knot on Sunday 26 May, after her family assured her she'd be able to see her father soon.

(Credit:maagaiznefeatures.co.za)

Archa was only told about her father's death on Monday, after her nuptials, before his funeral and cremation that evening.

Vishnuprasad, who had one more year of service remaining before his retirement, leaves behind a wife and three children.

Sources: Magazine Features



