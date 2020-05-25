 

Six women prisoners murdered by inmates in Honduras

2020-05-25 13:31

Six women were killed by alleged gang members at a women's prison near the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, the National Penitentiary Institute said on Sunday.

The killers broke through gates and the roof of a building at the women's prison in Tamara, 10 km to the north of Tegucigalpa, "to go to the gymnasium where six prisoners were staying and murdered them", said the INP.

One prisoner had earlier caused a diversion by starting a fire in a dormitory where two inmates quarantined over the coronavirus pandemic were sleeping, in a building housing 1 300 prisoners.

Firefighters put out the fire but two women were injured.

Security forces "reestablished order and control" before beginning an investigation, INP said.

Some inmates published audio recordings on social media blaming gang members.

The gang members entered "the nursery, they don't even respect children because they say they're MS-13," one woman said, referring to the Mara Salvatrucha criminal gang that is active in North and Central America.

"When they want to they come and throw stones at us and tell us they're going to kill us, that they're going to set fire to us. We're tired and the director does nothing," added the woman.

The president of the Prisoners' Association, Delma Ordonez, has complained to authorities that coronavirus quarantine has provoked psychological problems among inmates.

At least one prisoner has died of Covid-19 in Honduras, which has reported 20 cases in two of its 30 prisons that hold more than 21 000 inmates.

The country has recorded more than 3 700 cases and 174 deaths.

Read more on:    honduras
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 wrap | Domestic flights resume in India, cemeteries overflow in Yemen as virus deaths spike

2020-05-25 11:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Feisty farewell: Snake gives handler a fright before being set free
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 12:54 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-25 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 