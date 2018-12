A little girl died after a 50kg fitting-room mirror, in a shopping centre fell, on top of her.

Authorities in Shanghai, China are investigating whether the mirror, at a branch of Hong Kong clothing retail chain IT, had been properly fastened to the wall.

The horrific incident occurred at the Cross Region Plaza. The six-year-old girl was visiting the shopping centre with her parents and grandmother on 8 December.

The child's family believe the little girl was looking at herself in the mirror outside the fitting room when the incident occurred.

The youngster, whose name hasn't been released, suffered fatal brain damage.

"I heard a sudden scream coming from her mother, so I ran over. My mother and I saw her crushed underneath this steel-framed mirror," the girl's father, known as Yao, told local media.

Three adults, including Yao’s seven-month pregnant wife, lifted the mirror. Yao then carried his daughter downstairs and out of the shopping mall.

The girl underwent emergency treatment at a local hospital but was declared dead due to severe head injuries.

Her mother told local media she saw the steel-framed mirror coming loose but was unable to prevent it falling on her daughter.

The clothing store has suspended operations and is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

