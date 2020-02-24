South Korea on frontline as coronavirus spreads around the world

Seoul – The deadly coronavirus epidemic spread
further outside China on Monday as a surge of infections in South Korea made it
the biggest hotspot abroad, while authorities in Europe and the Middle East
battled to curb outbreaks.
The number of fatalities in China also continued to
soar, with 150 more confirmed deaths taking the official death toll to nearly 2
600.
Chinese authorities insist they are making progress
in containing the virus, citing slowing infection rates thanks to unprecedented
travel lockdowns and quarantines in or near the outbreak's epicentre.
But a rising number of new cases and deaths in
other parts of the world have deepened fears about a potential pandemic, with
South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging over the past week on the frontlines.
South Korea has seen a rapid surge in infections
since a cluster emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu
last week.
Another 161 infections and two more deaths were
reported in South Korea on Monday, bringing the total cases to more than 700
people – the most outside China.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised
the country's virus alert to the highest "red" level, to strengthen
the government response to the spiralling outbreak.
The government has extended kindergarten and school
holidays by one week nationwide and plans to enforce tighter two-week
monitoring of arrivals from China.
Football, fashion curbed
In Italy, several Serie A football games were
postponed, the Venice Carnival was cut short and some runway shows were
cancelled at Milan Fashion Week as new cases erupted in the country.
Most cases are confined to the northern town of
Codogno, about 70km southeast of Milan.
An elderly cancer patient became the third person
known to be infected with the coronavirus to die in Italy, where more than 150
people have contracted the Covid-19 illness.
More than 50 000 people in about a dozen northern
Italian towns have been told to stay home, and police set up checkpoints to
enforce a blockade.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged people
"not to give in to panic and follow the advice of health
authorities".
In Iran, authorities ordered the closure of
schools, universities and cultural centres across 14 provinces following eight
deaths – the most outside East Asia.
The outbreak in the Islamic Republic surfaced on
Wednesday last week and quickly grew to 43 confirmed infections, prompting
neighbouring countries to close their borders.
In total outside China, nearly 30 people have been
confirmed killed with more than 1 500 infections in at least two dozen
countries.
In China, the confirmed death toll stood at 2 592
on Monday after 150 more people died of the virus.
The number of confirmed new cases fell compared
with the previous day to 409, taking the country's total infections over 77 000.
Economic toll
The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on
the global economy, with many factories in China closed or subdued due to
quarantines, and global travel choked.
Stock markets in Asia fell on Monday following the
surge in infections in South Korea and weekend developments across Europe and
the Middle East.
"While the coronavirus is probably slowing in
China, it is speeding up elsewhere," said Charles Gillams, at RJMG Asset
Management.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Sunday
that the epidemic was putting a "fragile" global economic recovery at
risk.
G20 financial chiefs also voiced concern about its
ripple effects around the world.
Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged on Sunday
that the virus had become the country's "largest public health
emergency" since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.
"This is a crisis for us and it is a big
test," Xi said in comments reported by state television.
Officials are expected to decide on Monday whether
to postpone China's annual parliament meeting for the first time since the
Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.