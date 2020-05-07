 

South Korea spy agency says no sign Kim Jong Un had heart surgery

2020-05-07 06:22

South Korea's spy agency chief Suh Hoon told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that there were no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has had heart surgery, refuting claims he had been seriously ill.

Rumours that Kim was sick gathered momentum after he failed to attend the annual ceremonies to mark the April 15 anniversary of the birth of the country's founder Kim Il-sung and were only quelled on Saturday when Kim was pictured by state media at a fertiliser factory.

South Korea had urged caution over the reports of Kim's ill-health, emphasising that intelligence services had detected no unusual movements across the border.

On Wednesday, the spy agency told legislators that Kim had appeared in public 17 times so far this year, the fewest in recent years, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Kim usually makes an average of 50 public appearances during this period of the year, it added, saying the decline in appearances was probably the result of Kim focusing on domestic affairs and the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read more on:    kim jong un  |  north korea
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US coronavirus task force U-turn | WHO warning: WATCH the top world news videos for today

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:41 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Brackenfell 06:34 AM
Road name: Old Paarl Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 