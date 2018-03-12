 

Space bases could preserve civilisation in World War III: Elon Musk

2018-03-12 14:06
Elon Musk (John Raoux, AP)

Elon Musk (John Raoux, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'I'm still trying to absorb this' - Elon Musk after historic SpaceX car launch

2018-02-08 12:51

President Jacob Zuma has been making headlines internationally this week, but there’s another South African we need to talk about …WATCH

Washington – Bases on the moon and Mars could help preserve human civilisation and hasten its regeneration on Earth in the event of a third world war, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Sunday.

Musk, the founder of rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX, said the company's interplanetary ship could begin test flights as soon as next year.

There is "some probability" that there will be another Dark Ages, "particularly if there is a third world war", Musk said at the SXSW conference.

"We want to make sure that there's enough of a seed of human civilisation somewhere else to bring civilisation back, and perhaps shorten the length of the Dark Ages," he said.

"I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on Earth would be really important."

Musk said he thinks that SpaceX's interplanetary ship will "be able to do short flights, short sort of up and down flights, probably sometime in the first half of next year".

SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, last month, sending Musk's red Tesla Roadster car toward an orbit near Mars.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    elon musk  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mostly fun, sometimes weird: 'BBC Dad' one year after video

2018-03-12 13:05

Inside News24

 
/Sport
Super Rugby wrap: Week 4 studio analysis
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 