 

Space legend remembers | Trump tweets condemned: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-17 06:11

Apollo 'space legends' remember 1969 mission

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins joined several other key figures from that era for a look back at the historic moon mission, which began with liftoff exactly 50 years ago today.

House votes to 'strongly condemn' Trump tweets

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of colour.

North Korea says it may resume nuclear testing

North Korea said it is considering resuming nuclear testing in a dispute with the United States over its plans to hold military exercises with South Korea.

Epstein accuser urges more women to speak out

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers is urging victims to speak out against the wealthy financier as authorities prosecute him on sex charges. Courtney Wild said on Tuesday that Epstein "will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail".

13 dead in Mumbai building collapse, rescuers work overnight to look for survivors

Rescuers are still digging through the rubble of a decades-old four-storey building in south Mumbai's crowded Dongri area that collapsed on Tuesday morning. Thirteen people were killed and over 40 were feared trapped.

india  |  us  |  north korea  |  space
Goodbye Hong Kong: Uncertainty forces some to consider leaving

2019-07-17 05:14

