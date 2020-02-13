Space record holder down to Earth | Cruise ship waits to dock: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Record-setting female astronaut talks life on Earth

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019 and now holds the record for the longest stay in space by a woman, told reporters on Wednesday that she believes any record should be broken in the name of progress.

US cruise ship arrives in Cambodia waters, waits to dock

A US cruise ship that was rejected at Asian ports over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia and waits to dock in Sihanoukville. The scheduled arrival on Thursday will bring an end to what was meant to be a dream 14-day cruise across Asia.

Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump defended the Justice Department's decision to overrule the prosecutors on the Roger Stone case and seek a lighter prison sentence for Trump's long-time confidant. He also refused to say whether he has plans to pardon Stone.

Rare video of spawning salmon should stop proposed Nova Scotia gold mine - conservationists

Salmon conservation groups say rare video that captures wild Atlantic salmon spawning in a brook near a proposed gold mine site in north-eastern Nova Scotia should help convince governments to reject the project.

French whisky producers nipping at heels of dominant Scots

They've mastered the production of wine, Armagnac, Calvados and Cognac. Now the French, emboldened by their experience of distilling, their status as Europe's top cereal growers - as well as being Europe's number one whisky consumers - are turning to whiskey.