Spain coronavirus death toll hits 4 800, nearly 800 die in just one day

The death toll in Spain soared over 4 800 Friday after 769 people died in 24 hours, in what was a record one-day figure for fatalities in the country, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, and has so far suffered 4 858 deaths, while the number of cases jumped to 64 059.

But the number of deaths in Spain over a 24-hour period was far higher than that registered Italy, which counted 662 deaths in its last update on Thursday night.

Italy has so far suffered 8 165 deaths as a result of the epidemic with 80 539 people infected.

Although Spain's latest figures showed a daily increase of nearly 8,000 new infections, the uptick comes as the country moves to dramatically increase its rate of testing, ordering millions of new kits from around the world.

'Clear stabilisation'

Despite the increase, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, registering a 14% rise compared with 18% on Thursday.



Fernando Simon, the health ministry's emergencies coordinator described the figure as "promising" saying it showed that the flattening trend of the curve "was ongoing".

However, the surge in numbers has brought the medical system to the brink of collapse, with Spain inking a major supply deal with China to source equipment and material to increase its capacity for testing, treatment and the protection of frontline workers.

