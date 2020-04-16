 

Spain village churns out coffins as death doubles demand

2020-04-16 18:13
(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It may be small but Pinor village in a remote corner of northwestern Spain has the peculiar distinction of being known for coffins, with coronavirus death doubling demand at its nine workshops.

Spain is suffering one of the world's most deadly outbreaks that has killed more than 18 500 people in just two months.

For mayor Jose Luis Gonzalez, the pandemic has sent the amount of work soaring for those in the coffin-making business in this village of just over 1000 people.

"Since (the crisis) began, we've seen demand double from normal levels," he told AFP.

At his own business, which he inherited from his father, that has meant workers constructing "around 400" coffins a month, when they would normally be producing half that number.

With deaths mounting daily, the funeral industry has also come under pressure because the usual imports of caskets from China "are no longer arriving".

These days, the coffin-makers of Pinor are taking orders from across Spain despite initial supply chain concerns when the lockdown began on March 14, which triggered "panic that we might run out of caskets".

In order to meet demand, the village's craftsmen have had to speed up and simplify their way of working.

"We work many more hours and the coffins are more basic in terms of quality," he said, explaining that they were plain varnished wooden caskets without any of the usual marble or glass adornments.

Plenty of pine

As to why such a small village would have so many businesses working in such a specialised trade, Gonzalez pointed to the abundance of pine trees in this area of Galicia.

"It's a good place for casket-making because you have all your primary material in the area," he said.

Over the years, tastes and trends have changed the look of traditional coffins.

Until about 25 years ago, all caskets were "rectangular and made of pine", he said.

But since then, there has been a demand for softer lines "and pine doesn't lend itself well to curves," he said.

So instead of pine they have started using formach, a new material made of paper fibres which when dry, looks like stone.

Imported from Ivory Coast, it is then moulded in Valencia.

Until now, the village itself has not seen a single case of coronavirus, but the mayor and his team are keeping a close eye on residents.

"I call my neighbours and the elderly almost every day. Everyone has my mobile number," says Gonzalez whose staff have been helping out by bringing food and medicines to the most vulnerable.

Read more on:    spain  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

International Covid-19 update | Europe death toll tops 90 000, Nigeria economy to shrink by 3.4%, Japan PM expands state of emergency nationwide

2020-04-16 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | City of Cape Town briefs media on looting of shops during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One winner scoops R284K in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-15 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 