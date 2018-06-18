‘Sperminator’ banned from making donations in Israel

A notorious sperm donor who’s fathered children on more than one continent has been banned from siring any more offspring by Israel’s ministry of health.

Jewish-American City of New York maths professor Ari Nagel (42), nicknamed “The Sperminator”, has fathered 33 children over the last 10 years alone, says The Times of Israel.

The New York Post yesterday reported that a woman flew Nagel to Israel in December in order to have him donate and freeze his sperm at a private clinic.

Nagel alleges that an employee of the clinic later destroyed his sample and informed him he wouldn’t be able to donate anywhere in the country because of their anonymity laws.

In Israel sperm donors and recipients may not know each other’s identities. Exceptions are made when the sperm donor agrees to co-parent with the mother, which Nagel has apparently done in this instance.

“There’s a do-not-donate list, and I’m the only one on the list,” laments Nagel.

Six women from Tel Aviv who received samples from Nagel can no longer access them, despite paying an annual storage fee of around $1 400 (R19 000).

“They cry to me all the time,” he says.

Back at home in the US Nagel’s preferred method of donating has been to go into public restrooms and ejaculate into a type of menstrual cup which the recipient would then take into the ladies’ and insert into her cervix. With seven of his little bundles of joy born just last year, and 10 little ones still on the way, this unusual method seems to be yielding results.

Nagel says he receives donation requests from around the world and doesn’t charge for the use of his sperm, although he’s been sued for child support on at least five occasions.

Sources: nypost.com, timesofisrael.com