 

Sri Lanka attack mastermind used chatrooms to sway suicide bombers

2019-05-04 07:40
Relatives of bomb blast victims gather outside a morgue in Colombo, waiting to identify loved ones missing or killed in the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels. (Lakruwan Wannirachchi, AFP)

Relatives of bomb blast victims gather outside a morgue in Colombo, waiting to identify loved ones missing or killed in the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels. (Lakruwan Wannirachchi, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While Sri Lanka Easter suicide attacks mastermind Zahran Hashim used social media to publicly call for the death of non-Muslims, he worked for months in private chatrooms to persuade six young men to sacrifice themselves, Muslim community leaders say.

Christians and foreign tourists were badly hit in the attacks on three churches and three hotels that killed 257 people, but Sri Lanka's Muslim community has also been badly scarred and has been looking into the backgrounds of Hashim and his jihadist acolytes.

Hashim, who died in an attack on the Shangri-La hotel on April 21, inspired wealthy brothers Ilham Ibrahim and Inshaf Ibrahim to join and bankroll his assault, police and fellow Muslims said.

"We suspect the two brothers used their money from the spice business to finance the bombings," one police investigator said.

"It seems the indoctrination was via the internet – Facebook and YouTube."

Neighbours of the Ibrahim brothers said they were secretive but devout Muslims. They were not active members of a congregation, community leaders said.

"We believe Zahran radicalised these people using Facebook," said R. Abdul Razik, a leader of the moderate Ceylon Thowheed Jama'ath (CTJ) group.

"Especially in the past year, he has been openly calling for the killing of non-Muslims."

Investigators and community leaders believe the group also used social media private messengers to keep in touch without being noticed by the authorities.

Warnings failed

The CTJ and the main body of Islamic clerics, the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, had alerted Sri Lanka's security establishment to Hashim and his acolytes, but said their warnings failed to get serious attention.

The Sri Lankan government has already acknowledged that foreign intelligence warnings about the attacks were not passed on to ministers.

"We asked the intelligence agencies to take down the Facebook page of Zahran because he was polluting the minds of Sri Lankan Muslims," Razik said.

"We were told it is better to allow him to have the page so that the authorities could keep an eye on what he was doing."

Another moderate Islamic group, the Sri Lanka Thowheed Jama'ath (SLTJ) said it called a press conference in 2017 to warn authorities about Hashim, but no action was taken.

"Zahran indoctrinated people using social media. He was spewing an ISIS brand of propaganda that somehow appealed to the bombers," SLTJ spokesperson Thawseef Ahamed told AFP.

A fuller reckoning of those involved in the attacks was only released by authorities this week, revealing at least two sets of brothers.

Ilham Ibrahim died at the Shangri-La hotel while his brother Inshaf Ibrahim bombed the Cinnamon Grand.

Ringleader Hashim also died at the Shangri-la, while his yet-to-be named brother blew himself up when surrounded on April 26 near the eastern coastal town of Kalmunai. He was with three widows of the Easter bombers when police and troops laid siege to the house.

Sixteen people were killed there, including six children, relatives of Hashim, and members of his National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) movement, which has since been banned.

Killed children

The pregnant wife of Ilham Ibrahim, Fathima Ilham, blew herself up when police raided the family home in Colombo hours after the bombings. She also killed her two children and three police officers.

Mohamed Azzam Mubarak Mohamed has been named as the bomber who targeted the Kingsbury hotel in Colombo. His wife is now in police custody.

A fourth hotel was on the bombers' list. The would-be attacker, Abdul Latheef, failed to set off his explosives. He detonated it a few hours later at a small motel, killing himself and two other people.

Latheef studied aeronautical engineering at Kingston University in Britain and did post-graduate studies in Melbourne, Australia. Australian media said he was under investigation in 2014 by the country's counter-terrorism unit and may have travelled to Syria.

He also came into contact with Hashim through Facebook posts and Youtube videos.

The men who bombed the three churches have been named as Ahmed Muaz, Mohamed Hasthun and Mohamed Nasser Mohamed Asad. The three were hardly known within their communities, according to Muslim leaders.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  terror attacks  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fun Friday: bubble houses, royal baby fans and a celebrity horse

2019-05-03 22:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker weekend: Five people win R116k in Friday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-03 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 