 

Sri Lanka faces security questions | Trump talks wall - to kids: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-04-23 05:57

Are Easter Sunday bombings the biggest intelligence failure in Sri Lanka?

24 hours after several deadly blasts rocked Sri Lanka, killing over 290 people and injuring over 500, the government for the first time admitted there was a massive intelligence failure on their part.

Trump talks of border wall to children attending Easter Egg Roll

US president Donald Trump pledged to a child attending the White House Easter Egg Roll that he would keep up his work on the southern border wall.

Militia member charged after arrest near border

A member of an armed civilian group that has detained migrants near the US-Mexico border was charged on Monday with being a felon in possession of firearms.

Measles outbreak nearing largest in two decades

A measles outbreak gripping the US is on track to become the biggest in nearly two decades, with 71 new measles cases recorded last week alone.

Musk says expect Tesla robo taxis next year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some markets next year, continuing a habit of bold pronouncements that have excited many investors while often missing deadlines.

What we know about the little-known group accused in Sri Lanka blasts

2019-04-23 05:00

