Sri Lanka's state media says President Maithripala Sirisena has dissolved Parliament amid a deep political crisis.

State television network Rupavahini announced on Friday that Sirisena signed a notification announcing the dissolution of Parliament effective at midnight Friday. The report said the notification has been sent to the government printer.

The notice will become official once it's published, and it is required to include dates for nominations for fresh elections.

Sri Lanka has been in a political crisis since October 26 when Sirisena fired his prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe has insisted his firing is unconstitutional and demanded that Parliament be summoned to prove his majority.

He has refused to vacate his official residence.