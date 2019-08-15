Statue of Liberty | Trudeau accepts he broke rules: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Professor: Statue poem embraces diversity

Acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services says inscription on Statue of Liberty is about 'people coming from Europe.' Northwestern University professor Alvin Tillery says the poem is explicit about democratic norms.

Canada's Trudeau accepts he broke ethics rules

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday accepted a scathing 58-page assessment from an independent ethics commissioner, who said Trudeau and his team attempted last year to undermine a decision by federal prosecutors.

Reporters given tour of Texas immigration facility

Reporters have been given a tour of an immigration facility in Texas that's still housing more than 1 000 migrants despite a decrease in arrests in recent months.

Pakistan PM warns India over Kashmir actions

Pakistan's prime minister assured Kashmiri people living in the Indian-administered part of the divided region that he supports them in their struggle for self-determination.

In Canada, one woman takes on stereotypes as a drag king

Melodie Rousseau is an actress by day, but at night, the 33-year-old Canadian makes herself up as a man and takes the stage at Montreal's cabaret halls as a drag king. Performing in drag is not only a means of artistic expression, it's a political statement.

