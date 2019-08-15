 

Statue of Liberty | Trudeau accepts he broke rules: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-15 06:02

Professor: Statue poem embraces diversity

Acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services says inscription on Statue of Liberty is about 'people coming from Europe.' Northwestern University professor Alvin Tillery says the poem is explicit about democratic norms.

Canada's Trudeau accepts he broke ethics rules

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday accepted a scathing 58-page assessment from an independent ethics commissioner, who said Trudeau and his team attempted last year to undermine a decision by federal prosecutors.

Reporters given tour of Texas immigration facility

Reporters have been given a tour of an immigration facility in Texas that's still housing more than 1 000 migrants despite a decrease in arrests in recent months.

Pakistan PM warns India over Kashmir actions

Pakistan's prime minister assured Kashmiri people living in the Indian-administered part of the divided region that he supports them in their struggle for self-determination.

In Canada, one woman takes on stereotypes as a drag king

Melodie Rousseau is an actress by day, but at night, the 33-year-old Canadian makes herself up as a man and takes the stage at Montreal's cabaret halls as a drag king. Performing in drag is not only a means of artistic expression, it's a political statement.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pakistan  |  us  |  canada
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Playing god: Japan temple puts faith in robot priest

2019-08-15 05:16

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three Wednesday winners 2019-08-14 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 