 

'Stay at home': German president tells citizens

2020-03-17 06:01
(Getty)

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday urged all citizens to stay at home after Europe's biggest economy announced new nationwide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have to work together to ensure the virus spreads as slowly as possible," said Steinmeier in a statement, after the government announced it would close all non-essential shops and ban religious assemblies.

"So wherever possible: stay at home! Avoid close contact... and have understanding for all restrictive measures."

