 

Stormy Daniels and husband to divorce: lawyer

2018-07-24 07:43
Stormy Daniels (Matt Sayles, AP, File)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is battling President Donald Trump in court over their alleged sexual encounter a decade ago, and her husband plan to divorce, her lawyer announced on Monday.

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, married Glendon Crain, 41, in 2010.

Crain is a heavy metal musician and pornographic movie actor, featuring in adult films under the name Brendon Miller.

Daniels, who was married twice previously, gave birth to a daughter in 2011.

"My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage," lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a statement on Twitter.

"A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed," Daniels’ attorney added.

"Stormy's daughter remains her number one priority," Avenatti said. "She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family."

Daniels is suing Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing their alleged 2006 sexual encounter.

"I don't need or want privacy. I want truth. And it will come out. I'm not afraid," Daniels wrote.

Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130 000 just days before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Daniels told CBS's "60 Minutes" in March that she had unprotected sex with Trump once, and was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she sought to sell her story five years later.

Trump denies the affair.

Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club this month for allegedly inappropriately touching patrons but the charges were dropped.


