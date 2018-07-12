Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club - lawyer

Porn actor Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.

While Daniels was performing on Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, said her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was in police custody early on Thursday morning and was expected to face a misdemeanour charge, Avenatti said.

"This was a complete set up," he said. "It's absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner."

A Columbus police spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with US President Donald Trump in 2006 - when he was married - which Trump has denied.

She's suing Trump and his former long-time personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.



