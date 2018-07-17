Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her home

Authorities
say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New
Jersey home.
Bridgeton police say the shooting
was reported around 00:30 on Tuesday. They say relatives drove the girl to a
hospital but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The girl's name has not been
released.
The shooting occurred about a
block away from the girl's home and authorities say the shots struck several
vehicles and the girl's home.
Authorities say the stray bullet
that killed the girl went through the home's rear wall and into an adjacent
room where it hit her. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.