 

Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her home

2018-07-17 22:07
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Authorities say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New Jersey home.

Bridgeton police say the shooting was reported around 00:30 on Tuesday. They say relatives drove the girl to a hospital but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The girl's name has not been released.

The shooting occurred about a block away from the girl's home and authorities say the shots struck several vehicles and the girl's home.

Authorities say the stray bullet that killed the girl went through the home's rear wall and into an adjacent room where it hit her. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Florida policeman 'chases' tortoise

2018-07-17 21:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Empowerment workshop brings out the Mandela in Cape Town youth
 

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem

Kim Kardashian is known for her over-the-top lifestyle and crazy spending habits. This may be a little extreme though…

 

Paws

10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 20:29 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Botrivier 19:34 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 17 2018-07-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 