 

Stray dog saves abandoned kittens from cold Canada winter

2019-11-26 11:49
(Supplied: Twitter/ @AHappierDay)

(Supplied: Twitter/ @AHappierDay)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Good with cats: a stray dog found on the side of a road on a cold Canadian night keeping a litter of kittens warm needs a home.

The two-year-old female mongrel, named Serenity by animal rescue officials, was discovered in a ditch on the side of a rural road near Chatham, Ontario a week ago.

It was -3°C and dark outside, and the dog was covered in a dusting of snow.

When the passerby stopped to help the dog, she was surprised to find five tiny black kittens "snuggling with her," Myriam Armstrong, a spokesperson for the Pet and Wildlife Rescue, told AFP.

The unlikely companions were brought to the agency for care - and their heartfelt story of survival and cross-species nurturing has been widely shared on social media.

More than 30 people from across the continent have asked about adopting them.

"The kittens wouldn't have survived the cold Canadian winter without this dog's help," Armstrong said.

It's not clear how or what brought the dog and the now five-week old kittens together.

But Armstrong said their bond continued at the shelter, describing how Serenity doted on the kittens.

Many people have proposed finding them a home for the animals together, if possible.

Armstrong said they will be ready to be adopted several weeks apart, however.

Serenity will be ready next week after being spayed, but the kittens need another few weeks to fatten up and finish treatments for fleas and parasites.

An Instagram post purportedly written by Serenity says she is young and energetic, needs some house training, but is "obviously great with cats and would have no problem going to a home that has cats in it".

Read more on:    canada  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Priests who abused deaf children get 40-year jail terms in Argentina

2019-11-26 09:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Former foreign intelligence head Mo Shaik continues testimony at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Montague Gardens 11:38 AM
Road name: Montague Drive

Maitland 11:19 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for three Daily Lotto players 2019-11-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 