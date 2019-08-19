Suicide bombing | Australia's most wanted: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul kills more than 60 people

Joy and celebration turned into horror and carnage late on Saturday when a suicide bomber targeted a packed Afghan wedding hall, killing at least 63 people in the deadliest attack to rock Kabul in months.

Fugitive Jonathan Dick caught in Melbourne

Victorian police have caught one of Australia's most-wanted fugitives, Jonathan Dick, who's accused of killing his brother and is now in hospital under guard.

10 000 homeless after fire razes Bangladesh slum

At least 10 000 people are homeless after a massive fire swept through a crowded slum in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka and destroyed thousands of shacks.

Hong Kong protests march on with massive turnout

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters joined a mass rally in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in heavy rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

Leaked Brexit documents show 'worst case scenario'

Britain will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, according to leaked official documents reported by the Sunday Times. But ministers say the dossier is a 'worst case scenario'.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter