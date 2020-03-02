Surprise hit 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg ends White House bid

Pete
Buttigieg closed his US presidential campaign much the same way he started it:
with a reminder he began with just four staff, a big idea and an unknown – and
unpronounceable – last name.
"We were never supposed to
get anywhere at all," he said on Saturday to a cheering crowd in South
Bend, Indiana, his hometown of 100 000 where he served as mayor for eight
years.
Buttigieg, the first openly gay
prominent US presidential candidate, was a surprise hit in a race where
favourites Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are both more than 70 years old.
At 38 years old, just three years
older than the minimum age to be president, "Mayor Pete" is driven by
a self-confidence that could seem excessive, even arrogant.
But he finished in the top four
in each of the first four state primaries and caucuses – before bowing out as
his chances of overall victory faded away.
Faith in his destiny is not new:
Buttigieg recalls raising his hand in high school when a teacher asked who
would like to be president.
"I don't know what it is we
expect; that somebody kind of gets struck by lightning and then they turn into
somebody who might become president," he said in a New York Times
interview.
Although he didn't make it this
time, he certainly made his mark.
His success "proved that
Americans really are hungry for a new kind of politics rooted in the values
that we share," he said, as his supporters in South Bend looked ahead by
chanting, "2024!"
A former
soldier
Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg
was born on January 19, 1982, in South Bend, to parents who were both English
professors at Notre Dame University.
His father, a specialist in the
Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci, was a Maltese immigrant who came to the US
for his PhD, where he met Pete's mother.
An only child, Pete grew up
excelling in school. His path was typical of top students: he was accepted at
Harvard, headed on to Oxford in 2005 on a prestigious Rhodes scholarship, and
was recruited in 2007 by the elite McKinsey management consultancy.
"Nothing particularly
sizzling," Buttigieg said of his time at the consulting firm.
At 25 years old, politics brought
him home to South Bend. He ran for treasurer of Indiana but was handily
defeated. But in 2011, the mayor's office opened up, and he was elected.
A Navy reservist for several
years, Mayor Pete put his mayoral duties on hold in 2014 and spent seven months
in Afghanistan, where he worked as an intelligence analyst.
When asked if he joined the
military to boost his political career, he admitted to the podcast The Daily
that he has asked himself the same question.
"If the answer is yes, does
that mean the service wasn't pure in some way?" he asked rhetorically.
Former
Republicans
But all those years, Buttigieg
lived with a deep secret: he is gay. "If you had offered me a pill to make
me straight, I would have swallowed it before you had time to give me a sip of
water," he admitted last year.
He didn't come out until 2015,
before he was re-elected mayor. He soon met Chasten Glezman, a "guy who
took a chance on a first date with somebody all the way in South Bend, Indiana
and never looked back", Buttigieg told the cheering crowd as he suspended
his campaign.
The couple married in 2018, and
Chasten took his husband's last name. They have said they want children.
He has cultivated an image of a Midwestern
man: traditional, devout (he was baptised Catholic but attends an Episcopalian
church). The comedy show Saturday Night Live has parodied him as shy and
boring.
He irked his rivals with his
grand phrases such as "we've got to fix the engine of our democracy",
and by his plans to reform the Constitution and the Supreme Court.
Critics pointed out that he
struggled to garner support among black voters.
'Audacity' of White House bid
And on Saturday, Buttigieg came a
distant fourth place in the South Carolina primary, with 8% of the vote.
"Our goal has always been to
help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump," he said on Sunday night.
When he officially announced his
candidacy in April 2019, Buttigieg said he recognised the "audacity"
of his White House bid – a clear reference to Barack Obama's signature phrase
"the audacity of hope".
It's true that the Obama camp
soon took notice of the young mayor with sharp, clean sentences and a baritone
voice.
Not long after Trump's victory,
Obama was asked by The New Yorker about the Democratic succession.
Obama mentioned senators Tim
Kaine and Kamala Harris, but then added: "And then there's that guy in
South Bend, Indiana. The mayor."
But he couldn't remember his
name.