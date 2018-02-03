Suspect arrested after gun attack on foreigners in Italy

Rome - Italian police said they have arrested a young man suspected of opening fire on foreigners from a vehicle in central Italy on Saturday, wounding several people.

After the attack in the town of Macerata, the suspect got out of his car and made a fascist salute while wearing a tricolour scarf, according to Italian media.

He was allegedly found to be carrying a gun when he was arrested.

Six people including "people of colour" have allegedly been injured, four of them seriously, media reported.

Police said in a tweet that "the wounded persons are of foreign nationality".



