 

Suspect arrested after gun attack on foreigners in Italy

2018-02-03 15:34
Rome - Italian police said they have arrested a young man suspected of opening fire on foreigners from a vehicle in central Italy on Saturday, wounding several people.

After the attack in the town of Macerata, the suspect got out of his car and made a fascist salute while wearing a tricolour scarf, according to Italian media.

He was allegedly found to be carrying a gun when he was arrested.

Six people including "people of colour" have allegedly been injured, four of them seriously, media reported.

Police said in a tweet that "the wounded persons are of foreign nationality".


