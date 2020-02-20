 

Suspect arrested after stabbing at central London mosque: police

2020-02-20 20:07
iStock

British police said on Thursday they had arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a mosque in central London.

"A man in his 70s was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening," London police said in a statement.

Photographs shared on social media from inside the mosque in Regent's Park showed a white man in ared top being pinned to the ground and handcuffed by two police officers.

A Twitter user, @MurshHabib, who posted one of the photos said the mosque's Muazzin - a religious leader who calls the faithful to prayer - had been stabbed in the neck.

The picture showed a group of male worshipper in their winter overcoats standing nearby and watching the scene.

The London ambulance service said the injured man was taken "to a major trauma centre".

Read more on:    uk
