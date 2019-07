Suspected gunman at US food festival shot and killed - police

A suspected gunman in a deadly shooting at a food festival in California was shot and killed by officers, police said on Sunday.

The shooting which took place at the site of a major garlic festival in Gilroy, 48km southeast of San Jose, left four people dead including the gunman, Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee said.

"Officers were in that area, and engaged the suspect in less than a minute. The suspect was shot and killed," said Smithee.

A search for a possible second suspect was ongoing, he added.

Footage on NBC showed people running as shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, one the largest food festivals in the country.



A witness named Julissa Contreras told NBC a white man in his 30s armed with a rifle opened fire indiscriminately.



"I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left," Contreras said, according to NBC.

The San Francisco division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that it was "responding to the scene of a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California".



The Mercury News reported that the shooting took place as the festival was winding down.



Stage hand Shawn Viaggi hit the ground after hearing "loud pops", it said.



"I called out, 'It's a real gun, let's get out of here,' and we hid under the stage," Viaggi said, according to the newspaper.



Thirteen-year-old Evenny Reyes told the paper that "we were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying."



"There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out," said Reyes.

"The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival," the local police department tweeted.



"Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts," Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, wrote on Twitter.



Shootings are a frequent occurrence in the United States, but despite the scale of the gun violence problem in the country, efforts to address it legislatively have long been largely deadlocked at the federal level.