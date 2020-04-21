 

Swedish capital has past virus peak, say officials

2020-04-21 20:34
(Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The spread of the novel coronavirus may have reached its peak in the region of Swedish capital Stockholm last week and could now start to decline, health officials said on Tuesday.

The Public Health Agency concluded in a report using statistical models that 86 000 of roughly two million residents in the wider Stockholm area had the virus on 15 April.

According to the official tally, Sweden has recorded 15 322 cases nationwide since the outbreak began including 6 200 infections in the Stockholm area.

The researchers used modelling based on reported cases and a study of randomly selected Stockholm residents.

"According to this model the peak was reached then and after that we can expect fewer cases per day, but that doesn't mean the infection stops," Anders Wallensten, deputy state epidemiologist, told a press conference.

Wallensten said the models would become more accurate as more data became available.

Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown measures seen across Europe, instead urging people to take responsibility and follow official recommendations. Gatherings of more than 50 people have been barred along with visits to nursing homes.

The strategy has come under scrutiny since mortality rates leapt ahead of its Nordic neighbours, Finland, Denmark and Norway, which have all instituted more restrictive containment measures.

Read more on:    sweden  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | WHO rebuffs claims Covid-19 was produced in a lab

2020-04-21 19:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 