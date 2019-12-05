Sydney smoke crisis 'longest on record', authorities say

A bushfire, believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike that has ravaged an area of over 2,000 hectares in northern New South Wales state, burns in Port Macquarie. (Saeed Khan/AFP).

Australian bushfires have caused unprecedented pollution in Sydney and along the country's east coast, officials said on Thursday, with smoke and dust burning residents' eyes and prompting a spike in respiratory complaints.

Hundreds of bushfires have burned out of control since September up and down the eastern seaboard, blanketing cities from Sydney to Brisbane in smoke for weeks on end.

The extent of the crisis was made clear on Thursday, with the New South Wales department of environment declaring bushfires and dust had caused "some of the highest air pollution ever seen" in Australia.

The region "has experienced other periods of poor air quality that lasted several weeks, including the 1994 Sydney bushfires and the Black Christmas bushfires of December 2001 to January 2002," a spokeswoman told AFP.

"This event, however, is the longest and the most widespread in our records."

New South Wales Rural Fire Service said more than a dozen fires were burning near Sydney on Thursday, including three that carried an emergency warning.

For three weeks the city has seen almost daily air quality warnings.

Bushfires are common in Australia, but scientists say this year's season has come earlier and with more intensity due to a prolonged drought fuelled by climate change.

New South Wales health officials said more people with asthma were turning up at hospitals, and ambulance call-outs for breathing problems were up 24% in the week to December 1.

Australian Open

Meanwhile, tourists and residents took measures to combat the smoke, buying face masks and staying indoors as much as possible.

On Thursday, Sydney's air quality index registered fine particulate pollution - small enough to penetrate deep inside the lungs - at over 160 parts per million, far above levels considered to be safe.

The smoke caused golfers at the Australian Open to complain about conditions.

"It's tough to see your golf ball when you're out there playing, where it finishes. Your eyes do burn," said 2015 champion Matt Jones.

"I've got that cough like you've got something in your lungs, phlegm in your lungs or whatever, but it's not fun," he said. "I hope my kids are inside in the hotel room."