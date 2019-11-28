 

Sydney to ease drinking rules to boost nightlife

2019-11-28 11:40
(Photo: PrivateFly)

(Photo: PrivateFly)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sydney's lacklustre nightlife received a long-awaited boost on Thursday when officials announced an end to rules severely limiting where and when people can drink alcohol.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian announced pubs' trading hours would be extended and laws curbing after-midnight drinking would be eased in most of central Sydney.

"We need to ensure we have a strong and vibrant night-time economy that reflects our position as Australia's only truly global city," said Berejiklian.

For a city famed for its New Year's Eve parties and weaned on alcohol - rum was the currency of choice among early settlers - Sydney is surprisingly dead at night.

Under famed "lock-out laws", bar doors close at 01:30, there are restrictions on serving cocktails, shots or "drinks in glass" after midnight, and bouncers and police hover over proceedings.

The measures were introduced in early 2014 to limit alcohol-related violence.

The laws have thrown up some tragicomic results - with Madonna and Justin Bieber famously unable to attend their own after-parties because they arrived too late from gigs.

A TimeOut.com survey placed Sydney the 39th best city in the world in 2019, largely because residents ranked "our city worst in the world for nightlife".

The new laws take effect on January 14.

Read more on:    australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Envoy key in Trump impeachment accused of sexual misconduct

2019-11-28 10:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Father and son killed in Alberton drive-by shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 12:25 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Kraaifontein 12:25 PM
Road name: Maroela Road

More traffic reports
Someone just got R388k richer in the Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2019-11-27 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 