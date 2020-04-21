 

Syria, Iran slam US for upholding sanctions despite virus

2020-04-21 06:32
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday slammed their common foe the United States for maintaining sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On his first official meeting with Zarif in a year, Assad expressed condolences to Iran, the regional epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with 5209 deaths from Covid-19.

A photo released by Assad's office showed him and Zarif sitting opposite each other, both in face masks. Zarif also wore light blue plastic gloves.

The Islamic republic says it has recorded 83 505 coronavirus infections, while Syria has declared 39 cases, including three deaths.

Assad criticised the United States for keeping economic sanctions in place on countries like Syria and Iran "despite these exceptional humanitarian conditions", the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

"The coronavirus crisis has exposed the failure of western regimes... and their lack of morals," it added.

Zarif said that "the US real agenda in not lifting its cruel sanctions on countries fighting this disease has now become clear", a statement from Tehran said.

During the meeting, Assad also condemned "ongoing encroachments by Turkey on the sovereignty and territory of Syria," in the country's north where Ankara has deployed troops, set up military posts and backed rebels battling the government.

Earlier on Monday, Zarif met with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, the foreign ministry in Damascus said.

They stressed "the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of information and expertise between... the two countries to enhance their ability to confront" the pandemic and "secure the necessary needs and requirements for prevention, diagnosis and treatment".

Iran, along with Russia, is one of the Syrian government's main allies in a nine-year civil war that has killed more than 380 000 people and forced more than half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.

Zarif last met with Assad during a visit to Damascus in April last year.

Read more on:    us  |  syria  |  iran
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

2020-04-21 05:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mitchells Plain family uses 3D printers to make free masks for the elderly
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 06:27 AM
Road name: R300

Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
One player strikes it lucky in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-20 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 