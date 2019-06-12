 

Syria says it 'thwarted' Israeli missile attack

2019-06-12 16:28

Syrian Air Defences thwarted an Israeli attack on Tal al-Hara in southern Syria and shot down a number of them, Syrian state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

Located in Daraa Governorate, Tal al-Hara is considered as a strategic hill overlooking the occupied Golan Heights.

The missile attack resulted only in damage and Israel then conducted an "electronic war" in which radars were subjected to interference, SANA added.

READ: Bombardment kills 13 civilians in Syria - monitor

The latest attack comes a week after Israeli warplanes attacked Syrian military positions near Golan Heights in the country's south, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others.

The Israeli military said the bombing was in response to two rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of air raids in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran's allies.

Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs President Bashar al-Assad in the country's eight-year-long war which has killed more than 370 000 people.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    syria  |  syria conflict
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australian pleads guilty to rape, murder of Arab-Israeli student

2019-06-12 13:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 