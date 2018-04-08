 

Syria says toxic gas accusations 'unconvincing broken record'

2018-04-08 19:20

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Damascus - Syria's foreign ministry on Sunday denounced accusations the government had deployed chemical weapons against a rebel-held town as an "unconvincing broken record".

Damascus has been accused of perpetrating a toxic gas attack late on Saturday that left dozens dead and many more suffering breathing problems in Douma.

"Allegations of chemical use have become an unconvincing broken record, except for some countries that trade with the blood of civilians and support terrorism in Syria," state news agency SANA quoted a ministry source as saying.

"Every time the Syrian Arab Army advances in the fight against terrorism, allegations of chemical use are used as an excuse to prolong the life of terrorists in Douma," it said.

Douma is the last rebel-held town in Eastern Ghouta, once the opposition's main bastion near Damascus but now battered by a seven-week regime assault.

The offensive has recaptured 95 percent of Ghouta, and the government announced on Sunday that it had reached a deal for rebels to be evacuated from their last holdout in Douma.

Read more on:    syria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

26 000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

2018-04-08 18:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: DA congress - a word from the new leadership
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Swellendam 07:29 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 