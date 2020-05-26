 

Syrian refugee's message to Boris Johnson

2020-05-26 17:45
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Leon Neal)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Leon Neal)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Syrian refugee working in a London hospital has said in a message addressed to United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson he feels "betrayed" by the government after learning his family would not be allowed indefinite leave to remain in the country if he died while helping battle the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Hassan Akkad, a 32-year-old refugee who won BAFTA and International Emmy awards for documenting his journey from Turkey into Europe, asked Johnson to reconsider the decision after minimum-wage migrant workers, including porters, cleaners and social care staff, were omitted in a bereavement scheme.

Akkad posted his video message on Twitter, hoping the video would reach Johnson, who spent a week in hospital last month after contracting the virus.

"I've been really enjoying the clapping that you and your fellow ministers in the government do every week," Akkad said. 

"Today, however, I felt betrayed, stabbed in the back. I felt shocked to find out that you've decided, your government decided, to exclude myself and my colleagues who work as cleaners and porters and social care workers, who are all on minimum wage, you've decided to exclude us from the bereavement scheme."

"So, if I die fighting coronavirus, my partner isn't allowed an indefinite leave to remain. This is your way of saying 'thank you' to us?" 

Read more on:    boris johnson  |  uk  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australia bushfire smoke linked to hundreds of deaths

2020-05-26 17:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Let it snow! Sutherland experiences first snow of 2020
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
1 person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-26 22:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 