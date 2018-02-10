Taiwan earthquake toll rises to 14 dead

Japanese Rescue personnel take briefing in front of a collapsed building in Hualien on February 8, after the city was hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake late on February 6. (Paul Yang, AFP)

Taipei — Search and rescue workers found the bodies of two people believed to be members of a Chinese family trapped in a partially collapsed hotel in Taiwan on Saturday, bringing the death toll from this week's earthquake to 14.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre announced that rescue workers found the bodies at the Beauty Inn.

They were not identified, but Taiwanese state media reported that they are believed to belong to a family of five Chinese tourists who rescuers had been searching for since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hualien county, a popular holiday destination.

The Chinese family included a couple, their 12-year old son, and two grandparents.

The death toll as of Saturday has risen to 14, with 280 people injured and three others still missing. Hopes of survivors have all but gone with more than 80 hours passed since the earthquake.

Many of the dead were staying at the Beauty Inn, located on the lower floors of the 12-storey Yunmen Tsuiti building, which almost entirely collapsed during the quake, according to Taiwan's official China News Agency.

The building is leaning at a 45-degree angle and stabilised by steel beams while search and rescue workers break through the rubble.



