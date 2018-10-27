 

Taiwan gay pride parade pushes key referendum vote

2018-10-27 13:40

Thousands gathered for Taipei's Gay Pride parade on Saturday - the biggest in Asia - ahead of a landmark vote next month on LGBT rights on the island.

Taiwan's top court in May 2017 legalised gay marriage, the first place in Asia to do so, and ruled its decision must be implemented within two years.

But there has been little progress towards bringing in the mandatory change since then, with President Tsai Ing-wen saying society is still divided.

Anti-gay rights campaigners have mounted a referendum against amending the civil code to allow same-sex couples to marry, which will take place alongside local elections in November.

They say marriage should be defined as "a bond between one man and one woman".

In response, pro-LGBT campaigners have put forward their own referendum proposing that the code should be amended, which will also go to the vote next month.

They have also put forward a referendum calling for same-sex education in schools, a counterpoint to another anti-gay referendum opposing it.

The theme of this year's march was to support the pro-gay rights referendums.

Waving rainbow banners, placards and fans printed with slogans including "love is equal" and "vote for a happy future," participants gathered at the square outside the presidential office.

"I support the referendums because marriage equality is a basic human right that nobody should be deprived of and gender equality education at school is crucial to prevent discrimination and bullying," said Chen Yu-fang, a 39-year-old housewife who brought her two children to the rally.

Last year's court decision is binding on the government, but did not give specific guidance on how same-sex relationships should be legalised.

If the referendum put forward by the Coalition for the Happiness of our Next Generation is successful, it may require a separate law to be enacted for civil unions between same-sex couples - a move gay marriage campaigners say would be discriminatory and offer fewer legal protections.

"We hope the government will take the issue seriously. It's a pity that there has been no action after the court decision," said Chin Kuang-chih, 26, a drag queen performer.

Referendum proposals in Taiwan are put to a public vote if they are supported by 1.5% of the electorate - a little over 280 000 signatures.

If more than 25% of around 19.79 million eligible voters across the island vote in favour, and providing the "yes" votes surpass "no" votes, the government must draw up a bill that reflects the results - which then goes to a parliamentary vote.

Analysts said current law does not specify what should happen if two conflicting referendums pass.

The Central Election Commission, which oversees the referendum voting process, told AFP it could not comment on the "hypothetical" question of opposing referendums passing.

