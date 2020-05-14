 

Taliban claim latest deadly attack on Afghan army base

2020-05-14 13:13

Khost – The Taliban said it carried out a deadly attack on Thursday on an Afghan army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against the militants.

Afghan officials said a truck bomb targeted an army base in the eastern city of Gardez, killing five civilians and wounding 19 – including five army personnel.

It comes after a particularly violent week which saw President Ashraf Ghani rescind the government's recent "defensive" stance aimed at promoting peace talks with the Taliban, and order troops back onto the offensive.

Provincial health director Welayat Khan Ahmadzai confirmed the death toll, but the Taliban claimed "tens of soldiers were killed and wounded" and denied reports any civilians died.

"After the announcement of the offensive...a martyrdom attack was carried out against an important military headquarters of the Kabul administration," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a WhatsApp message to media on Thursday.

The defence ministry said a suicide bomber detonated the explosive-laden truck before reaching the army base.

On Tuesday, gunmen stormed a hospital in Kabul killing at least 24 people, including infants and nurses.

It was followed shortly after by a suicide bombing at a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar which killed 32 mourners.

The attacks triggered international outrage, as images emerged of dead mothers and babies wrapped in blood-soaked blankets.

'Heinous, cowardly'

The United Nations Security Council condemned the "heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks".

"Deliberately targeting infants, children, mothers and health workers as such is especially abhorrent," a statement said.

The maternity wing of the Kabul hospital was run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who later revealed a mother had given birth during the prolonged attack.

The government blamed the attacks on the Taliban and ISIS militants, and ordered troops to resume offensive operations.

The Taliban, which denied involvement, later warned they were "fully prepared" to counter any strikes.

The aggressive posturing by both sides has threatened an already fragile peace process pushed by Washington.

In February, Washington and the Taliban agreed a deal saying all foreign forces would leave the country over the next year.

Since it was signed the Taliban has not claimed any major attacks in Kabul and other cities, but has regularly targeted Afghan forces in the provinces.

Afghanistan is also grappling with a public health crisis triggered by the coronavirus.

Read more on:    taliban  |  afghanistan  |  middle east conflict  |  security
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Wuhan city residents react to plan to test entire population for coronavirus

2020-05-14 11:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town hotel turned into a quarantine zone for repatriated South Africans
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 12:18 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 12:17 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-13 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 